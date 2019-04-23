Search for Polish climber missing in Crete ends

File photo

Rescue teams on the Greek island of Crete have called off the search for a 64-year-old Polish man who went missing on April 13 while hiking in the mountains of Hania.

Andrzej Weber, 64, was reported missing by his family after failing to get on his flight home on April 14, following their last communication with the experienced climber, who reportedly phoned in to say he was hiking in the Sougia area of Hania.

After repeated efforts to locate the man in a string of operations conducted since April 14, rescue crews officially called off the search at 8.30 p.m. on Monday night, according to reports in Cretan media, which added that the terrain in the area where the hiker is most likely to have disappeared is especially rugged and inaccessible.

Weber's daughter is also said to have returned home to Poland on Monday night after flying to Greece to look for her father last week.