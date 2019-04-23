FM, US Senator discuss EastMed bill, bilateral relations

Greek Foreign Minister George Katrougalos met with US Senator Robert Menendez on Tuesday to discuss US-Greek relations, a bill on US strategy in the Eastern Mediterranean and developments in Venezuela, according to state-run news agency ANA-MPA.



According to diplomatic sources cited by the news agency, the two officials agreed that there is “consensus of views” and “alignment of interests” in the region of the Eastern Mediterranean



Menendez discussed the bipartisan bill introduced with Republican Senator Marco Rubio that would require the US Secretary of State to submit to Congress a list of violations of Greece's airspace and of Cyprus' Exclusive Economic Zone and seek to lift the US arms embargo on Cyprus.



He also recognized Greece as a trusted US partner in the region and hailed the work of Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras' administration to resolve the name dispute with North Macedonia.



Regarding political developments in Venezuela, Katrougalos reportedly told Menendez that Greece has fully adopted the European Union's position on the issue.