Woman dies after falling down Papagou light shaft

Police in Athens on Tuesday were investigating the circumstances of the death of a 26-year-old woman who fell three floors down the light shaft of an apartment building in Papagou late on Monday night.



Police were alerted to the incident by the landlady, who reported hearing a strange noise from an apartment which she said was supposed to be vacant.



An ambulance transferred the 26-year-old woman to the nearest hospital, where medics announced her dead on arrival.