Valerios Kaloutsis | Rethymno | To June 16

The landscapes of Crete, human interventions in the island’s environment, the movement and reflection of light, rock textures and the rich underwater world are some of the themes found in the work of Valerios Kaloutsis (1927-2014), one of Greece’s first visual artists to develop an awareness on the subject of environmental destruction. The retrospective “Valerios Kaloutsis: Transformations of a Landscape,” which brings together 120 works, lays bare the restless artist’s need to depict the reality that surrounded him through a variety of means – collage, drawing, painting and kinetic work. The exhibition is curated by Christoforos Marinos. Opening hours through April 30 are Tuesdays to Fridays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 6 to 9 p.m. and weekends from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Opening hours from May 1 are Tuesdays to Fridays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m. and weekends from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Admission costs 3 euros.



Crete Contemporary Art Museum, 32 Mesolongiou, tel 28310.52530, www.cca.gr