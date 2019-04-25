BUSINESS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
BUSINESS

Plan to save PPC by selling a stake in its distribution network

CHRYSSA LIAGGOU

TAGS: Energy, Privatizations

The government and troubled Public Power Corporation are working on a plan for the privatization of the distribution network.

That is the most important asset of PPC after the Independent Power Transmission Operator (ADMIE), as it has guaranteed and regulated revenues that will definitely attract investors and is expected to be sold quickly, unlike the coal-fired plants.

The plan is probably ready, as Kathimerini understands that Hellenic Electricity Distribution Network Operator (DEDDIE) made a study last fall of the utilization of the grid, for PPC to set up a 100 percent subsidiary of which 49 percent will be sold to investors.

Online



 


Booking.com

About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2018, H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.

 