The government and troubled Public Power Corporation are working on a plan for the privatization of the distribution network.

That is the most important asset of PPC after the Independent Power Transmission Operator (ADMIE), as it has guaranteed and regulated revenues that will definitely attract investors and is expected to be sold quickly, unlike the coal-fired plants.

The plan is probably ready, as Kathimerini understands that Hellenic Electricity Distribution Network Operator (DEDDIE) made a study last fall of the utilization of the grid, for PPC to set up a 100 percent subsidiary of which 49 percent will be sold to investors.