ND leader in Istanbul on Thursday for private visit

TAGS: Politics

New Democracy leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis is visiting Istanbul on Thursday as part of a private visit to attend a service at the Church of St. George at the Ecumenical Patriarchate, the party said in a press release.

On the occasion of his visit, Mitsotakis will meet with the Ecumenical Patriarch Vartholomeos. 

