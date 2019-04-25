Meimarakis gives up parliamentary seat ahead of EU vote
New Democracy lawmaker Evangelos Meimarakis has given up his parliamentary seat ahead of European Parliament elections in May.
In a letter to House speaker Nikos Voutsis Thursday, Meimarakis said he would not make use of a recent amendment which allows MEP candidates to retain their seats in the Greek parliament.
The seat will be filled by Zoi Rapti.