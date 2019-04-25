NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
NEWS

Meimarakis gives up parliamentary seat ahead of EU vote

TAGS: Politics

New Democracy lawmaker Evangelos Meimarakis has given up his parliamentary seat ahead of European Parliament elections in May.

In a letter to House speaker Nikos Voutsis Thursday, Meimarakis said he would not make use of a recent amendment which allows MEP candidates to retain their seats in the Greek parliament.

The seat will be filled by Zoi Rapti.

Online



 


Booking.com

About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2018, H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.

 