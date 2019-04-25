Slipper vendor, 90, fined over lack of accounting records

An unlicensed 90-year-old street vendor has been fined 2,600 euros by her local tax office in Thessaloniki, northern Greece, because she didn’t keep accounting records.



Sousana Iliadou, who sold handkerchiefs and woolen slippers at an outdoor market in the suburb of Ambelokipi, was notified about the fine on Wednesday.



She was also allegedly mugged on the same day by two women.



Iliadou was arrested on March 22 for illegal trading and was held in police detention for 12 hours, causing a public outcry.



She was released after a prosecutor intervened.