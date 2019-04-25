Cyprus Army officer admits to murdering seven people

A 35-year-old Cyprus Army officer has reportedly admitted to murdering a total of seven people – five women and two girls.

Citing police officials, media reports in Cyprus said the suspect confessed to the killings after he was remanded on Wednesday in connection with the murder of 31-year-old Maricar Valdez Arquiola from the Philippines, who went missing on Cyprus in December 2017.

He had initially denied killing Arquiola but reversed his testimony Thursday and also confessed to murdering a 36-year-old woman from Romania and her 8-year-old daughter, as well as another woman, who he said was either Nepalese or Indian.

He had previously confessed to killing two other Filipinas, 38-year-old Mary Rose Tiburcio and 28-year-old Arian Palanas Lozano, whose bodies were found in an abandoned mine shaft six days apart.

Police are still searching for Tiburcio’s 6-year-old daughter, who is believed to be one of the seven people he has confessed to killing.