Thousands leave cities for Easter break

Thousands of people joined the exodus from Greek cities for the Orthodox Easter break Thursday, taking to the roads to reach their villages or boarding ferries to the islands. Traffic Police were out in force on the national road network to ensure that the exodus, which is to peak Friday, runs smoothly. Airlines added extra flights out of Athens International Airport to deal with increased demand. Ports were busier than last Easter too, with 18,328 passengers leaving Piraeus compared to 14,954 last year. Sunny weather is forecast for most parts on Easter Sunday. [InTime News]