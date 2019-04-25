ATHEX: Small rise for stocks at end of trading week

Stocks on the Athens bourse painted a mixed picture at the end of the week and ahead of another long weekend, with the benchmark edging higher right at the end of trading. The drop in turnover suggested that many traders had switched their attention to the Easter holidays.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index ended at 772.74 points, adding just 0.01 percent to Wednesday’s 772.66 points. On a weekly basis it gave up 0.73 percent.

The large-cap FTSE-25 index expanded 0.02 percent to 2,001.93 points, while the small-cap index contracted 0.17 percent.

The banks index shrank 0.23 percent, as Piraeus fell 1.10 percent, National conceded 1.01 percent and Eurobank gave up 0.14 percent, while Alpha increased 0.35 percent. Public Power’s stock rebounded 2.46 percent after two days of huge losses.

In total 47 stocks posted gains, 40 took losses and 29 stayed put.



Turnover was the lowest of the last 45 sessions, amounting to 32.3 million euros, down from Wednesday’s 64 million.

The stock market will remain closed until Tuesday morning due to the Easter holidays.

In Nicosia the Cyprus Stock Exchange improved 0.63 percent to close at 70.83 points.