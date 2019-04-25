Deutsche Bank thanks Eleni Dendrinos

Deutsche Bank has issued an internal communication thanking Eleni Dendrinos, its chief country officer (CCO) for Greece, who is retiring after a 20-year career with DB in Athens and over 40 years in the industry. As reported on Tuesday, she is replaced by Nicholas Exarchos.

DB expressed the German bank’s gratitude to Dendrinos “for her invaluable contribution to our business in Greece and her stewardship since 2006” as CCO. It acknowledged that “she represented Deutsche Bank with great distinction to our clients, regulators, government bodies and the community at large – including during eventful years when economic and associated political challenges had to be successfully overcome.”

It added that Exarchos “will retain his business responsibilities as head of the Financing & Solutions Group for Greece within institutional and Treasury coverage in corporate and institutional banking for Greece.”