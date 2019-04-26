NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
Nearly 40 Turkish violations reported in Greek air space

Turkish fighter jets conducted a total of 39 violations of Greek air space on Good Friday, despite it being an important day on the Greek Orthodox calendar.

Sixteen Turkish jets, two of which were armed, conducted unauthorized flights over the northern, central and eastern Aegean, Greek military authorities said.

All the Turkish jets were identified and chased out of Greek air space, according to international rules of engagement, while two mock dogfights were also reported.

