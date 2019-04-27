Niarchos Foundation endows HALC fellowship program

The Hellenic American Leadership Council (HALC) announced a $1 million grant from the Stavros Niarchos Foundation (SNF). The grant will endow HALC’sLeadership 2030 FellowshipProgram, in honor of the late Nikos Mouyiaris. The program will be renamed the Nikos Mouyiaris Leadership 2030 Fellowship Program, supported by the Stavros Niarchos Foundation.

The Nikos Mouyiaris Leadership 2030 Fellowship Programis an intensive two-year fellowship program in which young Hellenes have an opportunity to dramatically improve their knowledge and skill base, receive mentorship to further their personal development and civic engagement, and begin exercising leadership now.

“Nikos Mouyiaris deeply believed that the biggest challenges both Hellenism and humanity face can be solved with better leadership,” said Endy Zemenides, Executive Director of HALC. “Nikos founded HALC with the express purpose of cultivating such leadership. It is our honor to continue this mission in collaboration with the Stavros Niarchos Foundation, the gold standard among foundations in the Hellenic world.”

“The Stavros Niarchos Foundation is proud to honor the legacy of Nikos Mouyiaris for his extraordinary contributions to Hellenism and to the Greek-American community in particular. Nikos understood better than most the fact that the Greek-American community has reached a critical inflection point, and he truly believed in the ability of its youth, empowered by the proper preparation, to chart its trajectory from here,” said Andreas Dracopoulos, Co-President of the Stavros Niarchos Foundation. “The real tribute to his legacy, consequently, will be all that these young leaders achieve and all the good they do in the years and decades to come.”

“Our initial class of 2030 Fellows — based in Chicago — has exceeded all expectations,” according to Georgia Logothetis, Managing Director of HALC and Director of The Nikos Mouyiaris Leadership 2030 Fellowship Program. “They have both learned and led. Our community’s political advocacy, public education, and networking infrastructure is already stronger because of their energy and leadership. We are excited to welcome the new class based in New York.”