Thieves blow up ATM at Thisio, fire in the air to scare off police

An unknown number of thieves managed to steal the money contained in a bank ATM in the Athens neighborhood of Thisio by blowing up the ATM.

The gang arrived by car at 4 Iraklidon St., close to the Ancient Agora, at about 4.10 am Saturday morning and, after blowing the National Bank branch's ATM, were ready to leave when policemen from the DIAS motorcycle patrol arrived on the scene. The perpetrators fired in the air, got into the car and made away with their loot, police reported. Police are still searching for the thieves. They suspect it's the same gang that has made a specialty of blowing up ATMs to steal the money.

[ANA-MPA]