Greek PM welcomes Spain election result

Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras has welcomed election results in Spain where the governing Socialists won the country’s third election in four years.



Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez’s won the most votes but no parliamentary majority. It will need the help of either far-left Podemos and regional parties, or the center right, to form a government. The conservative People’s Party (PP) lost more than half of its seats.



“The victory of the progressive forces in Spain and the collapse of the right-wing PP are a message of hope. Those foreseeing a victory for the Right in Europe should not get ahead of themselves,” Tsipras said in a tweet.



He did not comment on the poor performance of Podemos. SYRIZA and Podemos were once hailed as the mouthpiece of the anti-austerity movement in southern Europe.