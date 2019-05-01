Alexander statue in central Athens vandalized

A newly-installed statue of ancient Greek warrior-king Alexander the Great in central Athens was vandalized by unknown individuals possibly on Tuesday night, media reported.



The vandals painted slogans on the statue's black pedestal which sits on the corners of Amalias and Vassililis Olgas avenues.



The statue, sculpted by prominent Greek artist Yiannis Pappas (1913-2005) is 3.5 metres high and 3.8 metres long and was installed on April 17. It had been donated by the sculptor to the municipality of Athens.