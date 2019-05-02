Turkish fighter jets launched a barrage of overflights and violations of Greek airspace during the Easter break, according to the Hellenic National Defense General Staff (GEETHA).



Despite ongoing efforts between Athens and Ankara to revive confidence building measures, the Easter violations are seen to suggest that both sides still have a long way to go.



Meanwhile, Ankara issued two navigational telexes on Wednesday reserving areas in the Aegean and the Eastern Mediterranean for exercises, while, according to an earlier report by Kathimerini, Turkey is also planning to conduct explorations within Greece’s continental shelf in the summer.



Analysts in Athens have attributed the increased Turkish pressure to deepening ties between Washington, Athens and Nicosia.