ATHEX: Bourse reopens with small rise

Greece’s stock market reopened on Tuesday after a four-day recess with minor changes, although on significant turnover. The market appeared to have shaken off the disappointment from the Standard & Poor’s decision not to upgrade Greece’s rating last Friday, with its impact being limited to some bank stocks. PPC resumed its declined.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index ended at 773.24 points, adding 0.06 percent to last Thursday’s 772.74-point closing. The large-cap FTSE-25 index expanded 0.19 percent to 2,005.73 points, but the mid-cap index contracted 2.22 percent.

The banks index declined 1.31 percent, with Alpha falling 4.03 percent and National slipping 0.31 percent, while Eurobank earned 1.22 percent and Piraeus improved 0.78 percent.



Public Power Corporation shrank another 5.41 percent and Hellenic Petroleum gave up 2.37 percent, as Piraeus Port Authority grew 3.50 percent, OPAP increased 2.67 percent and Sarantis climbed 2.07 percent.

In total 43 stocks reported gains, 55 sustained losses and 28 stayed put.

Turnover amounted to 70.5 million euros, up from last Thursday’s two-month low of 32.3 million.