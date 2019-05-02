Flag raising to be delayed on Friday due to restoration work

Work to restore the damages caused during a recent thunderstorm to a lightning rod located on the Acropolis Hill in Athens will delay the raising of the flag on Friday morning, the office of the Presidency announced.

The Presidency, which is responsible for the daily raising and lowering ceremonies, said the flag will be raised at 9.30 a.m. instead of the usual 8 a.m.



Four people were lightly injured on April 17 when a bolt hit the citadel's lightning rod - which also serves as a flagpole - during a storm.



Its impact smashed the windows of the ticket booths at the entrance to the ancient site, injuring two Culture Ministry employees and two tourists.