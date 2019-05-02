Sokratis Sinopoulos Quartet | Athens | May 5

Acclaimed lyre soloist Sokratis Sinopoulos and his quartet explore the evolution of traditional Greek music from its Byzantine origins and its similarities with other grassroots genres in a concert at the Stavros Niarchos Foundation Cultural Center (SNFCC) on Sunday, May 5. The ensemble will also present material from its recently released album, “Metamodal.” The concert at the Lighthouse is free of charge and starts at 9 p.m.

SNFCC, 364 Syngrou, Kallithea,

tel 216.809.1000, www.snfcc.org