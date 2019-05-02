Marc Ribot | Athens | May 9

Accomplished New York-based guitarist Marc Ribot comes to Athens as the last act of the successful concert series, St Paul's Sessions, at the Anglican church of the same name. Described by the New York Times as “a deceptively articulate artist who uses inarticulateness as an expressive device,” Ribot explores everything from the pioneering jazz of Albert Ayler to the Cuban sound of Arsenio Rodriguez. For details, visit the event's website, www.stpaulssessions.gr.

St Paul’s Anglican Church, 27 Filellinon,

Syntagma, tel 210.721.4906