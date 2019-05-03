Archbishop Demetrios to meet Ecumenical Patriarch in Istanbul

Archbishop Demetrios of America is visiting Istanbul on Friday to meet with Ecumenical Patriarch Vartholomeos, in a meeting that could determine his future in office.



According to the Archdiocese, Demetrios will inform Vartholomeos about current affairs of the Archdiocese of America.



Sources from the Archdiocese told Kathimerini Demetrios will inform the Ecumenical Patriarch about an improvement in the finances of the Archdiocese following the reports of economic mismanagement of funds intended for the rebuilding of St. Nicholas Church at Ground Zero.



Vartholomaios has twice called on the 90-year-old Demetrios to resign but the latter has resisted.