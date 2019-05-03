Kountoura resigns ahead of EU vote

Elena Kountoura has submitted her resignation as Greece’s tourism minister as she plans to run as a candidate in the forthcoming European Parliament elections.



In a letter to Alexis Tsipras on Friday, Kountoura thanked the Greek prime minister for entrusting her with the tourism portfolio.



She also praised the role of Greece’s tourism industry in helping the debt-hit country pull itself out of the economic crisis.



“I will fight with the same passion I had to make Greece a world champion in tourism… to make Greece a protagonist in Europe,” Kountoura said.