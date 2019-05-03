All About Cats | Athens | May 4 & 5

“Training responsible guardians” is the motto at Athens' only festival dedicated exclusively to cats. Hosted at the Athinais cultural center, the two-day festival comprises lectures and presentations by experts, displays of care and nutrition products, a display of different breeds, a show of art inspired by cats, adoption drives run by various animal shelters and other interesting events designed to help the public to learn more about their feline companions. Opening hours are 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and admission is free of charge.

Athinais, 34-36 Kastorias, Kerameikos, tel 210.779.4529