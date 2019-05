Engravings | Athens | To May 25

With “Group Portrait – Artists of our Heart,” the gallery Ikastikos Kiklos Sianti presents a short history of silk screen printing in the form an exhibition of engravings created by significant Greek artists. It includes works by Alexis Akrithakis, Antonis Apergis, Giorgos Varlamos, Yiannis Gaitis, Nikos Hadzikyriakos-Ghika, Nikos Engonopoulos, Opi Zouni, Nikos Kessanlis, Ioanna Mitsea-Malamou, Dimitris Mytaras, Kostas Pianaras, Paris Prekas, Tassos, Panagiotis Tetsis, Yannis Tsarouchis and Chryssa, among others Opening hours are Tuesday, Thursday and Friday 10 a.m. - 8 p.m., Wednesday 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.



Ikastikos Kiklos Sianti, 2 Vassileous Alexandrou,

Pangrati, tel 210.724.5432