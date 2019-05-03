ATHEX: Slight weekly gains for main bourse index

Another three-day bourse week ended with minor gains for the main index at Athinon Avenue on Friday, in spite of the mixed picture recorded in the session with losses for a slight majority of stocks. Turnover is only expected to pick up from next week, although the market will remain reserved ahead of the May 26 elections.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 774.37 points, shedding 0.10 percent from Thursday’s 775.16 points. On a weekly basis it posted a 0.21 percent increase.

The large-cap FTSE-25 index contracted 0.58 percent to 2,000.42 points, but mid-caps expanded 0.36 percent.

The banks index improved 0.38 percent, containing its weekly decline to 1.36 percent. Piraeus climbed 3.05 percent, National earned 1.18 percent and Eurobank increased 0.86 percent, as Alpha slipped another 1.10 percent. Piraeus Port Authority added 3.26 percent, while OTE telecom decreased 2.04 percent and Coca-Cola HBC slid 1.20 percent.

In total 48 stocks registered gains, 50 suffered losses and 26 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 42.7 million euros, down from Thursday’s 45.1 million.

In Nicosia the Cyprus Stock Exchange rebounded 1.47 percent to close at 71.25 points.