Twin triumph for Greek tennis

For the first time in history, Greek tennis has celebrated a twin triumph in the same weekend, as Maria Sakkari won the Rabat Grand Prix in Morocco on Saturday and a day later Stefanos Tsitsipas landed the Estoril Open trophy in Portugal.

Sakkari came from one set down to defeat UK number one player Johanna Konta 2-1 (2-6, 6-4, 6-1) for her first WTA title, as she prepares for the upcoming French Open in Paris.

For Tsitsipas this was the third ATP trophy in his career, as he defeated Uruguayan Pablo Cuevas in straight sets (6-3, 7-6) in Sunday’s final at Estoril.

The world number 10 player celebrated his first clay court trophy, at the Estadio Millennium, in front of Portugal national soccer team coach Fernando Santos, formerly of Greece.