Confidence vote debate to start on Wednesday

A discussion on a confidence vote in the government is to begin in Parliament on Wednesday with a vote scheduled for Friday night, House speakers decided on Monday.

The council of speakers decided on the move after Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras said that any censure motion lodged against a member of the government would be met with a call for a confidence vote, responding to a call by New Democracy leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis for a censure motion against the outspoken Alternate Health Minister Pavlos Polakis.

Mitsotakis is expected to announce the censure motion against Polakis, who pulled up a conservative MEP candidate for using affirmative action laws, on Monday afternoon.

If that happens, as is expected, Deputy Prime Minister Yiannis Dragasakis is expected to propose a vote of confidence in the government.

The government has the necessary majority in Parliament to win the vote with the support of at least six independents as well as leftist SYRIZA's 145 MPs.

Legislation setting out new payment plans for outstanding debts to tax authorities and social security funds in up to 120 installments is expected to go to a vote in the House next week.