Reference to Guernica | Athens | May 7 – July 27

Artist and filmmaker Kyriakos Katzourakis presents a series of 50 paintings created over five years that were inspired by Picasso's seminal “Guernica” and comment on present-day challenges and issues. “Reference to Guernica” will be on show at the Eynard Mansion by the National Bank of Greece Cultural Foundation through July 27 in an exhibition that will also include screenings of Katzourakis' film “USSAK” on May 17 and June 7 and 27 at 6 and 8 p.m. Opening hours are Tuesday – Friday 12-6 p.m. and Saturday 11 a.m. - 5 p.m. The inauguration takes place on Tuesday, May 7, at 8 p.m.

Eynard Mansion, Aghiou Constantinou & Menandrou, Omonia, tel 210.522.1420, www.miet.gr