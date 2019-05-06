NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
Defense minister meets AHI chief in Athens

TAGS: Defense, Diaspora

The significant role played by the Greek diaspora in the US was highlighted on Monday during a meeting in Athens between Defense Minister Evangelos Apostolakis and American Hellenic Institute (AHI) President Nick Larigakis.

The meeting between the two officials, who also discussed regional security and Turkey’s recent behavior, comes at a time of deepening Greek-US ties.

Larigakis was honored by Apostolakis in recognition of his actions that have benefited the Greek armed forces.

