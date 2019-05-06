Wine & Currant Forum to address trade with Germany

The German-Hellenic Chamber of Commerce & Industry, BASF Hellas and Piraeus Bank present the Wine & Currant Marketing Forum, taking place on Thursday at the Domotel Kastri Hotel.

Participants at the event will have the opportunity to learn about issues related to the agricultural and food sectors through presentations by representatives of the agricultural, political, diplomatic and financial fields.

The contemporary challenges for Greek wine and currants, the demands of the German market and consumers, and the requirements for successful business cooperation will be at the focus of the forum, which will be held under the auspices of the Ministry of Agricultural Development and Food.