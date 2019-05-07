The escalation of Turkish maneuvering in the Eastern Mediterranean, most recently exemplified by Ankara’s intention to drill for natural gas within Cyprus’ exclusive economic zone (EEZ), should come as no surprise.



Greece’s response can for the time being rely on two fundamental pillars: The first one is the staunch support of its international allies and the second is the immunity of national foreign policymaking from political polarization at home.



If it wants to protect itself from Ankara’s maneuvering, Athens must start with safeguarding these two pillars at all costs. It is worth keeping in mind that Ankara’s policy does not always seem to be the product of cold calculation. Regardless of Turkey’s behavior, Greece must maintain its cool at home and abroad.