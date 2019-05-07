Cyprus EEZ: Map of northern boundaries published

Kathimerini has obtained the map and coordinates submitted by Cyprus to the United Nations on the demarcation of the boundaries of its exclusive economic zone (EEZ) with Turkey. Kathimerini also presents the letter of the Foreign Ministry to the UN Secretary-General.



According to the depiction by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the coordinates concern, for the first time, the maritime areas north and north west of Cyprus, including the occupied areas.



The median line has been set as the EEZ boundary.



You can read the note verbale here.



You can view the list of geographical coordinates concerning the north and northwestern outer limit of the Cyprus EEZ here. [Kathimerini Cyprus]