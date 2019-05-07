Centrist Potami to recover parliamentary group status

Greek centrist party To Potami was set to restore its parliamentary group status on Tuesday after two new MPs were sworn in to replace lawmakers who left the party over disagreements regarding the Prespes agreement.



The party had been reduced to three lawmakers after a series of departures in the run-up to the approval of the name deal in Parliament earlier this year.



Parliament rules require a minimum of five MPs for an elected party to be represented as a group. If they fall below that number, they are classified as independent.



Two of the lawmakers who left Potami, Giorgos Amyras and Katerina Markou, eventually joined the conservative main opposition and have resigned their seats in Parliament to run as candidates in the European elections.



Potami replaced them with runner ups Antigoni Lymberaki and Nikos Nyfoudis.



Following this development party leader Stavros Theodorakis submitted a letter to Parliament President Nikos Voutsis pointing to the House provisions that allow the party to regroup.



Voutsis said that the relevant process is underway.