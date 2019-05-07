NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
Moscow expresses concern over East Med developments

Diplomacy

Russia’s Foreign Ministry has expressed concern over reports of escalating tension in the Eastern Mediterranean.

“We firmly believe that any economic activity must be in full compliance with international law,” said a statement posted on the Twitter account of the Russian Embassy in Greece on Tuesday.

“Russia is calling for a halt in any actions that could result in additional tension and raise fresh obstacles toward solving the Cyprus issue,” it said.

