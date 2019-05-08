Molotov cocktails thrown at Exarchia police station

Hooded youths attacked Exarchia police station on Tuesday night throwing two Molotov cocktails at the building, the latest episode in a spate of unrest in the central Athens district often dubbed an anarchist stronghold.



No injuries were reported and the fire was quickly put out. Police searched the neighborhood for suspects but no arrests were reported.



The attack took place after a march in solidarity with Dimitris Koufodiinas, the convicted hitman of the November 17 terrorist group, who is in hospital following a six-day hunger strike over prison authorities’ refusal to grant him a temporary leave.