Weber slams ‘irresponsible’ measures

Manfred Weber, the European Peoples Party’s (EPP) lead candidate for the upcoming European elections, has criticized the financial measures announced Tuesday by Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras as “irresponsible.”

“When Tsipras makes irresponsible economic decisions, the people in the rest of Europe should not pay for the consequences,” Weber said in a tweet.

“That is why we are against a European unemployment insurance,” he added.

