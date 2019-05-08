Giorgos Broulias takes over as Athens mayor

The Athens municipal council has appointed Giorgos Broulias as the caretaker mayor of the Greek capital after the resignation last week by Giorgos Kaminis so he can run in the European Parliament elections later in the month on the ticket of Movement for Change (KINAL).

Broulias, who was the deputy mayor, will stay at the helm until September 1 when he will hand over the mantle to the winner of the mayoral elections, which coincide with European elections on May 26.