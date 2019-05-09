BUSINESS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
BUSINESS

After China, Kri-Kri ice cream heading to Canada

TAGS: Business

The first load of Kri-Kri ice cream is leaving for Canada next week, after the listed dairy firm also sent a similar shipment to China a few days ago, providing a major boost to the Serres-based company’s exports.

Kri-Kri also expects a further increase in turnover through its ongoing cooperation with the Lidl Hellas supermarket chain in the yogurt category.

This cooperation, Kathimerini understands, is set to be expanded to other European countries where parent company Lidl Stiftung & Co KG is active.

Online



 


Booking.com

About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2018, H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.

 