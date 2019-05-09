After China, Kri-Kri ice cream heading to Canada

The first load of Kri-Kri ice cream is leaving for Canada next week, after the listed dairy firm also sent a similar shipment to China a few days ago, providing a major boost to the Serres-based company’s exports.

Kri-Kri also expects a further increase in turnover through its ongoing cooperation with the Lidl Hellas supermarket chain in the yogurt category.

This cooperation, Kathimerini understands, is set to be expanded to other European countries where parent company Lidl Stiftung & Co KG is active.