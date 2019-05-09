Police probing the drive-by shooting in Piraeus on Tuesday night of a 54-year-old man are examining bullet casings from the Kalashnikov assault rifle used to kill him for leads to the perpetrators, as well a burned car believed to have been used in the attack.

The victim, who was identified as Panagis S., was shot dead outside the apartment block in the neighborhood of Kaminia where he lived by a gunman firing the automatic rifle from a passing car. The stolen Opel, which had fake license plates, was later found a couple of blocks from the scene of the shooting.

According to sources, the 54-year-old was known to the authorities, in connection with a string of armed robberies and an exchange of fire with traffic police in the Peloponnese.

He had also been the target of an attempted murder in Egaleo, western Athens, while taking his son to school in 2010.