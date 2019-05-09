Robbers remove safe from clinic in Thessaloniki
Armed robbers barged into a private clinic in the centre of the northern port city of Thessaloniki early Thursday morning and removed a safe from an office, state-run news agency ANA-MPA reported.
The suspects held up a security guard and ran away before police could reach the scene.
A similar robbery in another clinic took place last February in the district of Panorama, the report said.