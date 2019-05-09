NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
Robbers remove safe from clinic in Thessaloniki

Armed robbers barged into a private clinic in the centre of the northern port city of Thessaloniki early Thursday morning and removed a safe from an office, state-run news agency ANA-MPA reported.

The suspects held up a security guard and ran away before police could reach the scene.

A similar robbery in another clinic took place last February in the district of Panorama, the report said. 

