Junker sides with Cyprus on issue of Turkey's drilling activities

European Commission President Jean-Claude Junker expressed his support for Cyprus in its standoff with Turkey over the latter’s illegal drilling activities within the Eastern Mediterranean island’s exclusive economic zone (EEZ).

Asked by a journalist at the informal European Council in Romania what is his position on Turkey’s activities in the region, he responded: “[On this issue] I am a Cypriot.”

Cyprus President Nicos Anastasiades and Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras are expected to brief European Union leaders at the summit on the issue.



Speaking at an event to mark Europe Day in Nicosia earlier on Thursday, Cypriot Foreign Minister Nicos Christodoulides said developments should be expected in the implementation of the country’s energy planning in the next few days, without providing further details.