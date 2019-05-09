Tattoo Convention | Athens | May 10-12

Last Hope (Greece) from The Gutter

The 13th Athens Tattoo Convention brings together famous artists from Japan, the US, the UK, Russia, Germany, Austria, Italy, France – and, of course, Greece – among many other countries, as well as emerging new talent. Apart from artists' stalls, the event at the Faliro Indoor Arena (between the Titzifies and Aghia Skepi tram stops) includes competitions, body painting, concerts and more. For the full lineup and details, visit www.athenstattooconvention.gr. Doors open on Friday from 4 p.m. to midnight, on Saturday from 11 a.m. to midnight and on Sunday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Admission costs 10 euros per day or 20 euros for the entire event.

Faliro Indoor Arena (Tae Kwon Do), Aeroporou & Aristoteli Moraiti, Palaio Faliro