Makarios named archbishop of Australia

Metropolitan Makarios of Christoupolis has been elected Archbishop of Australia following the death in March of Stylianos.



Makarios, who was born in Iraklio in Crete in 1973 and holds several masters' degrees – in theology from the University of Boston, in the history of science from Harvard and in bioethics from Australia's Monash – was unanimously elected by the Holy Synod of the Ecumenical Patriarchate.



Australia is the Ecumenical Patriarchate's second most powerful eparchy.

The Holy Synod on Thursday also formally accepted the resignation of Archbishop Demetrios of America, which he had conveyed to Ecumenical Patriarch Vartholomaios during a visit to Istanbul last Saturday.

Demetrios' replacement is expected to be announced this Saturday, according to reports.