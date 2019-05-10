Supreme Court prosecutor intervenes in Koufodinas’ case

As a Greek judicial council on Friday turned down an appeal for a fresh furlough by convicted November 17 hitman Dimitris Koufodinas, Supreme Court prosecutor Xeni Dimitriou said she would be reviewing the decision.

She also requested for Koufodinas’ medical record and the report compiled by the social worker overseeing the jailed terrorist at the Volos prison in central Greece.

Koufodinas has been in hospital after starting a hunger strike on May 2 following the first rejection of his furlough.

Dimitriou has also asked to review Koufodinas’ medical certificate.

The prosecutor has the power to revoke the decision issued by the judicial council.

Jailed in 2003, Koufodinas has received six furloughs since late 2017. Last summer, he was transferred from Attica’s high-security Korydallos Prison to an agricultural jail in Volos.

Late Thursday, self-styled anarchists ran rampage in central Athens, smashing shop facades to express their solidarity with the 61-year-old hitman.