New Order & More | Athens | June 15

New Order headlines the Release Festival program on Sunday, June 15, playing some of the memorable singles that established the British band as a legend and went on to influence later generations of pop/rock acts, as well as material from its earlier days as Joy Division. Former Smiths Brit-rock guitarist and songwriter Johnny Marr will also be appearing on the same night, with music from his latest album, “Call the Comet,” and older work. London-based downtempo trip-hop act Morcheeba and the relatively new Irish post-punk Fontaines DC complete the roster. The festival takes place at Plateia Nerou (Water Square) on Athens' southern coast in Faliro, with details and tickets available at www.releaseathens.gr.

