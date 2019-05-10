WHAT’S ON | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
Jethro Tull | Athens | June 15

Photo: Silvia Finke

Following its first gig at the Herods Atticus Theater in 2003, British rock legend Jethro Tull returns to the Athens Festival on Saturday, June 15, to celebrate 50 years in the music business with their Greek fans. Led by the ever-creative Ian Anderson, Jethro Tull has influenced generations of rockers with its diverse playing style and elaborate arrangements. On this tour, Jethro Tull revisits the past with a career-spanning show that includes rock anthems like “Too Old to Rock n’ Roll Too Young to Die.” Tickets start at 30 euros and can be booked on the festival's website, at www.greekfestival.gr. For more information, call tel 210.928.2900.

Herod Atticus Theater, Dionysiou Areopagitou, Acropolis

