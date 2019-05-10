European distinction for Bernitsas Law firm

Greek firm Bernitsas Law has been named the Most Innovative Law Firm of the Year in Greece at the 20th International Financial Law Review (IFLR) Annual European Awards.

“Bernitsas won the award due to its role in key transactions of 2018 that will influence legal practice in a number of fields, in Greece and maybe elsewhere,” the IFLR said in a statement.

“The firm worked on three deals shortlisted for Europe’s most innovative deal of the year: Eurobank’s share redemption; the creation of the servicing platform managed by doBank with an agreement between Alpha Bank, Eurobank, National Bank of Greece and Piraeus Bank; and the Trans Adriatic Pipeline project,” it added.