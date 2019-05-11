FM to attend Pendarovski's swearing-in ceremony
Greek Foreign Minister Giorgos Katrougalos will visit Skopje on Sunday to attend the swearing-in ceremony of North Macedonia's new President, Stevo Pendarovski.
Pendarovski, the candidate backed by the country's center-left government, won the presidency in a runoff election with a conservative rival in early May.